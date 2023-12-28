Qatar moves to nationalise private sector jobs

The cabinet has approved a draft law for job nationalisation across the private sector in the country.

Qatar’s Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, has approved a draft law aimed at nationalising jobs in the private sector.

This critical legislation is now set to be referred to the Shura Council for further consideration.

The move aligns with Qatar’s ongoing efforts to boost citizen employment in various industries, commonly referred to as ‘Qatarization’.

This policy, which has been evolving over the years, seeks to prioritise Qatari nationals in employment across sectors.

Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed a draft decision from the President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.

This decision outlines the conditions and regulations regarding practical experience lengths in the private sector, implementing provisions of Article (17) of the Executive Regulation of Civil Human Resources Law (Cabinet Decision No. (32) of 2016).

The Cabinet also focused on enhancing international relations, particularly in education and culture. A notable decision was to proceed with the ratification of a memorandum of understanding for educational cooperation between Qatar and South Africa.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved several draft agreements, including a memorandum of understanding for aviation training cooperation between Qatar Aeronautical Academy and Oman Aviation Academy, as well as the 7th executive programme for cultural and educational cooperation with Oman, covering the academic years 2023-2026.

It also approved a grant agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to provide multi-purpose cash assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.