Qatar mourns vice president of QFA Saud Al-Muhannadi

Passing away at the age of 66, Saoud bin Abdulaziz Al-Muhannadi helped create the makings of today’s Qatar football

The vice president of the Qatar Football Association passed away on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

The death of Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Muhannadi, who also served as the vice president of the Asian Football Confederation, was announced by Qatar Olympic Committee President, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

“May God have mercy on Soud bin Abdulaziz Al-Muhannadi, Vice President of the Qatar and Asian Football Association, and may he rest in peace,” Sheikh Joaan wrote on his Twitter account.

بقلوب مطمئنة بقضاء الله وقدره تنعى اللجنة الأولمبية القطرية نائب الاتحاد القطري والآسيوي لكرة القدم سعود بن عبدالعزيز المهندي وتتقدم الى أهله وذويه ببالغ التعازي سائلين المولى عزوجل بأن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان

إنا لله وانا اليه راجعون 🤲 pic.twitter.com/gjz0fVft0Y — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) January 10, 2023

“He served his country with all sincerity and devotion, so our condolences go out to his honourable family, to all of us, and to the Qatari and Asian federations. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” the Qatari royal added.

Details on the cause of death have not been made public.

Al Muhannadi is regarded as one of the most reputable Qatari officials at the local, regional and international levels and leaves a celebrated narrative for his achievements.

Ahead of the Qatar World Cup, Al Muhannadi was elected a FIFA Council Member and contributed to the construction of what is now regarded as the best World Cup in modern history.

In a tweet, the Qatar Olympic Committee said it mourns the death of the late official “and extends deep condolences to his family and relatives, asking the Lord Almighty to bless him with the mercy of his mercy and inspire his family with patience and solace. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” the organisation added.