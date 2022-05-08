Qatar mourns loss of former footballer Adel Al-Mulla

51-year-old former Qatari football star Adel Al-Mulla passes away in London.

Tributes have been pouring in for Qatar’s former national team football player Adel Al-Mulla who passed aways in London after suffering a heart attack on Saturday May 7.

His passing came as a surprise to all the Gulf nation’s sports community, bidding farewell to one of the country’s most prominent sporting figures.

Doha’s football association made the announcement on their Twitter page shortly after the news was confirmed, offering his family sincere condolences.

“The Qatar Football Association mourns the loss of Adel Al-Mulla, a former national team player, who passed away after a heart attack. May his soul rest in peace. May Allah bless his family with patience to bear this irreparable loss. We all belong to God and to Him we shall return,” the tweet read.

بقلوب مطمئنة بقضاء الله وقدره

ينعي الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم

عادل الملا

للاعب منتخبنا السابق

الذي وافته المنية إثر أزمة قلبية

ويتقدم الى أهله وذويه ببالغ التعازي سائلين المولى

عزوجل ان يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان

أنا لله وانا اليه راجعون pic.twitter.com/ZRhVo4o1u3 — الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم 🇶🇦 (@QFA) May 7, 2022

Tributes from several figures and clubs were made online to mourn the late sportsman under the “Adel_Al-Mulla_passed_away” hashtag. Several associations around the region also expressed their condolences online, including Kuwait and Omani Football Associations.

“May Allah have mercy on our former national team player, Adel Al-Mulla, and accept him in the highest paradise. Our condolences to his honourable family. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” the Qatar Olympic Committee President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani tweeted.

لا حول ولا قوة إلا بالله العلي العظيم .،

اخوي الغالي #عادل_الملا_في_ذمة_الله لاعب منتخبنا الوطني ومحلل قنوات الكاس و #مجلس_قناة_الكاس ،

الله يرحمه ويغفرله ويسكنه الجنة .



* ملاحظة :-

سيتم الاعلان عن وصول جثمان الفقيد من لندن والصلاة عليه والدفان لاحقاً .. pic.twitter.com/suEfberriL — خالد جاسم (@khalidjassem74) May 7, 2022

The 51-year-old travelled to London a few days ago before news of his death was made public. Information regarding his body’s arrival in Doha and the time of the burial are yet to be announced.

LASTING LEGACY

Adel al-Mulla’s career left a significant mark on the country’s sports history, but one will forever be remembered by many. The former player scored a historic goal against Japan that secured Al Annabi’s spot in the Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992.

He also played for Qatar in the 2000 Asian Cup.

The sports figure was born on December 7, 1970 in Qatar and served as a center forward. Throughout his glorious career, Al-Mulla also represented the Qatar national team in several international matches from 1992 to 2000, and played in various clubs, including Al Arabi, Al-Khor, and Al-Rayyan Club.

Nationally, Al-Mulla won the Qatari Football League title five times and the Amir Cup three times, according to Al Kass. After retiring from the national team, the star was working as a broadcaster for the Al Kass sports channel, based in Doha.