Qatar marks National Day as World Cup to conclude in Doha

Qatar celebrates its National Day under the slogan “Our unity is the source of our strength”.

The state of Qatar marks its National Day on Sunday with messages of unity and triumph from state officials, including Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Doha, which is set to close the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the same day, will also see a series of celebrations under the slogan “Our unity is the source of our strength”.

On Saturday, the Qatari Amir took part in the Arda performance – a traditional sword dance, which was held in the courtyard of Lusail Palace.

Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim affirmed that the National Day was a celebration of the achievements of Qatar since it was founded.

In a statement to Qatar New Agency (QNA), Al Ghanim said that the National Day was a time to look back on the transformation and achievements of Qatar and to celebrate all its accomplishments.

Minister of Defence Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah said that the occasion inspired values of unity and loyalty, QNA reported.

Qatar has gone through “difficult times” in the past years, Al Attiyah said, adding that the experience was “strengthening and solidifying”.

Qatar’s Amir receives congratulatory cables to mark the occasion. Saudi ambassador in Qatar Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan said the Qatari National Day coinciding with World Cup final makes it “a historical occasion” to be celebrated by everyone.

The Saudi official added that Qatar and Saudi Arabia were bound together by historical relations, which reaffirms the strength of ties between both countries and their people.

The French ambassador also congratulated the people of Qatar on the occasion, saying: “This year was a very special year for Qatar, as the National Day coincides with the FIFA World Cup, which adds a special dimension to the celebration as Qatar will share the joy of celebrating its National Day with the whole world.”

Officials from Egypt, Turkey, Jordan and Algeria were among those who congratulated Qatar on its National Day.

Qatar makes history, spreads joy through World Cup

Qatar has placed itself on the map as a destination for major international sporting events and has shown a spirit of hospitality and generosity, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors in what was dubbed the “best World Cup ever”, according to the FIFA president.

The World Cup catalysed Doha’s position as a hub for international cooperation, silencing critics who were sceptical about the small Gulf state’s ability to host such a global event successfully.

The World Cup’s opening ceremony further delivered messages of Arab and Islamic values, warmly welcoming visitors from around the world with outstanding performances that showcased Qatari culture and highlighted principles of respect and the importance of bridging differences among people.

“Many people from around the world have come to Qatar and have discovered the Arab world, which they didn’t know or they knew only for what was portrayed to them,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

The success of the World Cup and its wide acclaim will remain a source of pride for Qatar and its people.

General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said the World Cup was “a great exceptional opportunity through which the world knows about the State of Qatar, its monuments, its authentic heritage and its noble values.

“We celebrate this great achievement at the same time that we renew the pledge to continue the path of Qatar’s renaissance and its elevation among countries.”