Qatar leads efforts to secure $250 million for ‘revolutionary’ software company Builder.ai

Qatar Investment Authority led a coalition of investors that raised $250 million in Series D funding for an innovative artificial intelligence-powered software company that could revolutionise the industry.

The Qatari wealth fund’s investment into Builder.ai joins a list of other interest from new and old faces, including Iconiq Capital, Jungle Ventures & Insight Partners. The London-based company has now raised a cumulative 450 million in all rounds of funding.

“Our growth strategy has always been driven by a DNA based on being able to do more with less and this has weaved into our shared vision with our customers around the world as everyone pushes the envelope to do more… It is what attracted our first-round investors in 2018, and what drives this Series D today,”said Sachin Dev Duggal, chief wizard and founder of Builder.ai.

The infusion of funds from QIA will provide Builder.ai with the necessary resources to further enhance its offerings, expand its market reach, and drive technological advancements.

This strategic partnership between Builder.ai and QIA is set to accelerate the company’s expansion into new markets and solidify its position as a leading force in the composable software industry.

“This investment is aligned with Qatar Investment Authority’s strategy of supporting innovative companies shaping the future of the global economy” said Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi, CIO for Europe, Türkiye and Russia at Qatar Investment Authority.

What does Builder AI do?

Builder.ai enables users to create custom-built applications tailored to their unique requirements. The platform’s AI-powered technology streamlines the development process, reduces costs, and eliminates the need for extensive coding knowledge.

This empowers a broader range of users to participate in the creation of innovative software solutions, unlocking the untapped potential of countless entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses.

“We’re building a future where possibilities are endless and your unwavering belief in our mission, to make software accessible to all, has been the driving force behind our success,” said Builder AI on social media.

Builder.ai’s innovative approach to software development has garnered widespread attention and support from both customers and investors.

The platform’s simplicity and accessibility, coupled with its AI-powered capabilities, have attracted a broad user base, ranging from small businesses to individuals with software ideas.