Qatar leads charge in global health with launch of Doha Initiative to bridge healthcare gaps

The Middle East Council on Global Affairs and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, supported by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, launch Doha Initiative to tackle healthcare disparities in the Global South.



In a concerted effort to address healthcare disparities across the Global South, the Middle East Council on Global Affairs and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, supported by Qatar’s foreign affairs ministry, are set to inaugurate the Doha Global South Health Policy Initiative.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) to bolster their primary healthcare systems and achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Scheduled for February 19, 2024, the initiative’s official launch will feature a high-level panel discussion titled “Enhancing Primary Healthcare Access in the Global South: Challenges and Solutions”, to be held at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel in Qatar’s capital.

At the forefront of this initiative is the goal to offer technical and financial assistance to LMICs, helping them overcome barriers to healthcare accessibility and improve health indicators for unmet needs.

Representatives from nine LMICs in Africa and Asia will convene alongside international experts and key Qatari stakeholders, including the Ministry of Public Health, Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar University, and Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

The opening panel discussion will delve into Qatar’s own experiences and its influential role within global health organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO).

Esteemed speakers include H.E Dr. Hanan Al-Kuwari, Minister of Public Health of the State of Qatar and Chair of the WHO Executive Board; H.E. Lolwah Al-Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Chris Elias, President of the Global Development Division at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Deo Nshimirimana, member of the Africa Regional Immunization Technical Advisory Committee at WHO; and H.E. Ms. Joy Phumaphi, Executive Secretary of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance and Former Minister of Health of Botswana. Dr. Tarik Yousef, Director of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, will moderate the discussion.

With an array of distinguished speakers and stakeholders, the launch of the Doha Global South Health Policy Initiative marks a significant step towards addressing healthcare inequities and fostering sustainable health systems worldwide.

This initiative holds promise for transformative change in healthcare access and delivery, offering hope to millions in need across the Global South.