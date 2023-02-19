Qatar launches YouTube series on history of Arab and Islamic world

A series of weekly shows titled Himma will be broadcasted online in a bid to showcase different cultural models and blends between Arabic and Islamic culture, as well as other world cultures.

Presented in a form of online episodes on Qatar’s Ministry of Culture’s YouTube channel, these seminars place emphasis on the historical cultural impact of Arab and Muslim civilisation in Andalusia.

تنفيذا لاختصاص #وزارة_الثقافة برعاية شؤون الثقافة ودعم مبادرات تطوير المحتوى الإعلامي،فإنّها تطلق برنامج "همّة" على موقعها،بهدف:

– تقديم نماذج ثقافيّة هادفة.

– أثر أصحاب الهمم العربيّة الإسلاميّة في التاريخ.

– نشر ثقافة الازدهار الفكري.

– إظهار الامتداد الثقافي العربي الإسلامي. pic.twitter.com/lUGsrC7mqP — وزارة الثقافة (@MOCQatar) February 16, 2023

The programme will be presented on Thursday and Friday of every week.

Qatar’s Ministry of Culture announced it is launching the programme as part of plans to sponsor cultural affairs and support initiatives to develop media content.

It will monitor the impact of Arab-Islamic people in history, as well as the spread of intellectual prosperity and demonstrate the breadth of Arab Islamic culture.

Poet Badr Al Lami, an active social media figure who has garnered a sizeable fan base in the country, will present the show.

In a tweet announcing the programme, the Ministry of Culture quoted Al Lami as saying: “With this programme, we will go through the stages of the conquerors step by step.”

In one episode, the series features a castle that was constructed by Abdulrahman Al Nasser prior to the fall of Andalusia. The structure is regarded as one of the most significant castles and a historical proof of the Arab and Muslim authority in the area.

“When the conquest of Andalusia comes to your mind, many details that had to be put on the letters without bias or extravagance are absent. It was not only men who conquered Andalusia, but it was ‘determination’ (literal translation of Himma),” Al Lami said in a tweet.

The first episode has already garnered more than 65,000 views.

Expressing the significance behind the launch of such programme, a Twitter user said: “The Ministry of Culture launched a unique programme. From the first episode we can see that this programme will cover a wide range of our Islamic, Arab and other cultures. These ⁦‪@MOCQatar‬⁩ programmes are an important and necessary means for the state’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations through cultural values.”