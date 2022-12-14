Qatar launches probe into death of security guard at Lusail Stadium after ‘serious fall’

Authorities in Qatar have launched a probe into the incident and will disclose further details on the circumstances leading to it.

A security guard identified as John Njau Kibue passed away on Tuesday after “a serious fall” at Lusail Stadium while on duty earlier this week, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) confirmed.

The World Cup organising body in Qatar said the incident occurred on Saturday and Kibue had immediately received medical attention from the team on site.

“Stadium medical teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital’s intensive care unit via ambulance,” the statement read.

The SC added that it regreted to announce the unfortunate passing of Kibue at the hospital “despite the efforts of the medical team”.

“He sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days. His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time,” the SC said.

It remains unclear how the security guard fell to his death as Qatar’s tournament organisers probe “the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency”. The SC noted that it will disclose further details regarding the investigation’s results.

“We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed,” the SC said.

Last week, Qatar also launched an investigation into the death of a Filipino worker, which was confirmed by the Philippines’ foreign ministry. The worker died on the job at a World Cup training site.

Doha has long been transparent about the deaths of migrant workers in Qatar and has continued its work with international groups in an effort to ensure their welfare. The Gulf state has repeatedly stressed that it will continue labour reform after the World Cup ends.