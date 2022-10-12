Qatar, Kazakhstan leaders hold talks ahead of regional summit

Both leaders also witnessed the signing ceremony of several agreements and memoranda of understanding at the Ak Orda Presidential Palace.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held “constructive talks” with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on Wednesday that were followed by signing of several memoranda.

The meeting between the leaders took place during Sheikh Tamim’s visit to the country, where he will be joining heads of states for the the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

“The amir considered the summit an opportunity to meet many leaders of the region and discuss with them political, security and development issues of interest to the continent,” read a statement by the Amiri Diwan.

Amir Tamim also welcomed all fans from Kazakhstan to visit Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, set to kick off next month. He also told the press that a Qatari delegation from various investment agencies is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan to further discuss investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Kazakh president expressed his hope in enhancing Doha and Astana’s ties, established almost three decades ago. Tokayev also awarded the amir the Order of the Golden Eagle “Altyn Qyran”, Kazakhstan’s highest order awarded to the “heads of friendly countries”.

Signing of agreements

Both leaders also witnessed the signing ceremony of several agreements and memoranda of understanding at the Ak Orda Presidential Palace.

The meeting was followed with the signing of a protocol on amendments over an agreement to abolish visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special passports.

Seeking to enhance trade cooperation, Doha and Astana signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the agricultural field. Qatar and Kazakhstan also agreed to boost ties in the fields of tourism and business events.

The two countries signed another agreement over the “encouragement and reciprocal protection” of mutual investments in addition to a memorandum in the trade sector.

“The agreement on the encouragement and reciprocal protection of investments which will give strong impetus to the existing cooperation between the two countries and achieving more joint accomplishments,” said the Amiri Diwan.

Both countries inked an additional cooperation agreement in the fields of higher education, graduate studies and sciences. A memorandum of understanding between Qatar University and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University was also among the agreements signed in the education field.

Another agreement involved the establishment of the first executive programme in the field of sports for the years 2023-2025.

In the field of culture, the two countries signed an agreement over an executive programme for the years 2023-2025.

Other agreements involved joint diplomatic training along with other key sectors in both countries.

Qatar-Kazakhstan ties

According to the Qatar News Agenc (QNA), the Gulf state was among the first Arab countries to recognise Kazakhstan’s independence.

Doha’s first investments in Kazakhstan were made in 1997, when the capital was transferred from Almaty to Astana, per a report by QNA.

Qatar had also funded the construction of the Astana Mosque, a key landmark in Kazakhstan’s capital city.

In 2020, Qatar was one of the first countries to provide Astana with medical assistance to help it combat the Covid-19 outbreak. At the time, authorities in Doha had provided various countries worldwide with medical assistance and vaccines in an effort to join the global fight against the pandemic.

During the same year, bilateral trade between Qatar and Kazakhstan quadrupled in comparison to 2019.

According to QNA, Qatari investments in Kazakhstan stand at an estimate of almost $113 million, out of which $100 million belong to the Qatar Investment Authority.

The remaining $13 million belongs to the Qatar Fund for Development, with work currently taking place to establish a school in Astana named after Sheikh Tamim.