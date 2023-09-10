Qatar joins hands with Turkish ministries to rebuild earthquake-affected areas

Qatar Charity had signed a multi-million deal to kickstart educational, healthcare, and industrial projects in earthquake-hit Turkish provinces.

Qatar Charity has stepped in with a generous deal including agreements with various Turkish ministries, to spearhead ambitious efforts providing relief to earthquake-stricken regions in Türkiye.

Thanks to the backing of philanthropic individuals in Qatar, the agreement progressed as Qatar Charity’s CEO, Yousuf bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, formalised the agreement alongside Ahmet Yozgatlıgil, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology in Turkey.

The accord aims to establish markets in the Turkish cities of Adıyaman and Kahramanmaraş.

The two parties also laid the foundation for a textile factory in the town of Akçakale, nestled within the Şanlıurfa Province.

Al Kuwari inked another major deal with Ömer Faruk Yelkenci, the Deputy Minister of Education in Turkey, paving the way for the creation and equipping of two state-of-the-art schools in the provinces of Gaziantep and Hatay.

The commitment to healing and well-being was also doubled down on as Tolga Tolunay, the Deputy Minister of Health in Turkey, joined hands with the charity organisation to establish three fully-equipped healthcare clinics in Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya.

“We are delighted to sign these various and diverse agreements to contribute to the reconstruction of several Turkish provinces to help our Turkish brothers and sisters overcome the earthquake crisis by implementing several high-quality educational, industrial, and healthcare projects,” said Al Kuwari.

Al Kuwari said these initiatives are viewed as a heartfelt offering from the citizens of Qatar to the Turkish population, in light of the February earthquake.

On 6 February, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeast Turkey near the Syrian border, with thousands of aftershocks reverberating for several weeks.

New markets in Turkey

Plans are underway to establish a bustling market in the provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Adıyaman, with a total investment exceeding five million Qatari riyals.

This initiative aims to provide a lifeline to craftsmen who lost their shops, offering them fully-equipped retail spaces within the markets, each comprising of approximately 50 shops.

A textile factory is also set to take life in the Şanlıurfa Province, with an investment exceeding three million Qatari riyals.

Upon signing the agreements, Yozgatlıgil expressed his appreciation to Qatar, its government, and its people, as well as Qatar Charity, for their unwavering support to the Turkish people in their time of need.

He lauded the memorandum of understanding with Qatar Charity, which aspires to rebuild the affected areas by bolstering the industrial sector, which will in turn contribute to the economic rejuvenation of southern Turkey.

Education and health

As schools in Gaziantep, Hatay, and Malatya bear the brunt of extensive damage, Qatar Charity’s agreements are set to breathe new life into these educational institutions.

The total investment in this sector exceeds nine million Qatari riyals.

“Turkish-Qatari relations are strong and historical. Our Qatari brothers have provided aid and assistance swiftly and immediately, and today they are contributing to the reconstruction. We thank them for that,” said Yelkenci.

“We have signed an agreement to establish two schools, and on behalf of myself and the Ministry of Education, I thank Qatar Charity and the people of Qatar for this kind initiative,” the deputy education minister added.

Three fully-equipped healthcare clinics will also be constructed in Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya, with an investment exceeding nine million Qatari riyals.

Qatar steps in

On 6 February, Turkey and Syria were struck by a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the worst the area witnessed in a century, killing at least 50,000 people.

Almost immediately, Qatar launched an air bridge under the directives of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani along with a team of the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Forces, Lekhwiya.

Qatar’s amir was also the first leader to visit the country following the disaster.

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) cooperated with the Qatar Red Crescent and Qatar Charity in dispatching urgent aid through the air bridge.

Sheikh Tamim personally donated 50 million QAR ($14 million) to earthquake victims on live television as part of the Oun and Sanad campaign.

The Gulf state further delivered 10,000 mobile homes, used during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to the two countries.