Qatar Insurance Company inspires positive change within the community

Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has successfully launched their full-out brand awareness campaign labeled ‘Time For Change.’

The campaign is designed to inspire positive change within all members of the community.

Rolled out in celebration of QIC’s recent rebrand, ‘Time For Change’ showcases the company’s success in changing its brand identity which emphasises values of synergy, reciprocity and movement.

Together, these factors make up the essence of QIC when it comes to designing and introducing innovative insurance solutions that best respond to the ever-changing insurance needs of modern life in Qatar.

The campaign also summarises the outcomes of QIC’s extensive rebranding, through which the company re-emerged with a new look, feel and messaging, all whilst offering customers the fastest and most convenient onboarding experience in just 2 minutes.

QIC’s brand campaign reflects the company’s continuous commitment to inspire positive change within the local community, and motivating all the people of Qatar to make a big change starting from small, consistent action.

Through a dedicated campaign website and the utilisation of different social media channels, QIC gives voice to all community members to share their change stories, inspirations, and simple thoughts towards change; with an emphasis on how starting small is central to making big changes on personal, familial, social and professional levels, happen.

“Ramadan is a month of change and positivity, and we couldn’t find a better time than this holy month to reveal our campaign, and to invite all the communities in Qatar to be part of QIC’s change from their own perspectives, to start small and always believe in the potential of creating a big impact with just small deeds,” said Ahmed Al Jarboey, Chief Operation Officer in QIC’s Qatar operations.

In recognition of QIC’s brand excellence, the company has been recognised with a series of prestigious accolades in recent months, including being named ‘Insurance Brand of The Year in The Middle East’, and ‘Insurance Brand of The Year in Qatar’, by Global Banking & Finance Review Awards 2021.

“With our dedication to innovation and relentless investments in the digitisation of our insurance products services, we have cemented our position as the insurer of choice in Qatar and the region, and we will continue bringing further solutions that will allow our customers to be in full control of all their insurance needs instantly, remotely and from anywhere they are,” Al Jarboey noted.

QIC has started a new journey towards the full digitisation of its products and services, with a customer-centric approach that allows customers to be in control of all their insurance needs the way they like, anytime and from anywhere in the world.

Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA region.

QIC is one of the highest rated insurers in the Gulf region with a rating of A/Stable from Standard & Poor’s and A(Excellent) from A.M. Best.

In terms of profitability and market capitalisation, QIC is also the largest insurance company in the MENA region. It is listed on the Qatar Exchange and has a market capitalisation of over $4bn.