Qatar hosts third edition of GCC Police Cross-Country Championship 

The championship, which was organised by the Qatar Police Sports Federation (QPSF), was held at Aspire Park and saw the participation of 36 competitors.

The third edition of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) police cross-country championship came to an end on Saturday, with Qatar snagging third place in the individual category.

Finishing the race at 39:43 minutes, Qatar was bested by the UAE which came in second as 38:22 minutes, and winner Bahrain who triumphed in 37:02 minutes.

The race, which was more than 12 kilometres long, saw the participation of 36 competitors from Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

In the team category, Saudi Arabia finished in first place, Oman in second, and the UAE placed third on the podium.

Major General Khalid Hamad Al Attiyah, President of the Arab and Qatar Police Sports Federations, hailed the regional tournament as one that strengthens the connections and camaraderie among GCC members while showcasing the sportsmanship and ethical standards of all participants.

The participating delegations commended the organising committee for the event, “which underscores the incredible years-long QPSFs expertise through organising numerous Gulf, Arab and international tournaments,” he said.

Al Attiyah also thanked Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) for his support to QPSFs activities.