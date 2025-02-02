Qatar hopes negotiations for next phase of Gaza ceasefire deal begin

Meanwhile, the discussions placed special focus on Syria’s transitional phase following the fall of the Bashar Al-Assad regime late last year.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, has expressed his hope that negotiations over the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel begin in the next few days.

“Negotiations over Phase Two should start tomorrow [Monday] and we have started engaging with both parties for that purpose,” Sheikh Mohammed told a press conference on Sunday at the Diwan Annex in Msheireb.

The press conference followed a meeting between Sheikh Mohammed and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, where the two sides held discussions over several issues including regional developments, particularly in Palestine and Syria.

The meeting between the top officials came at a critical time in the region, as it witnesses the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal—mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States and announced on January 15.

The deal’s first phase of 42 days came into effect on January 19 and has so far resulted in the release of 583 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails over four separate exchanges.

Some of the freed prisoners have been exiled to Egypt before heading to their final destination, with Qatar saying it is open to hosting them upon their choice.

The Palestinians were released after Hamas handed over 13 Israeli captives in addition to five Thai workers within the same period.

The deal came after 15 months of genocide in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed at least 47,487 Palestinians. The actual figure is believed to be 40 percent higher, with thousands missing and still trapped under the rubble.

Qatar and Türkiye both stressed on the need to to end the war in the Gaza Strip while voicing their rejection of plans to forcibly displace Palestinians outside the blockaded territory.

This came following questions by the press over their stances regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s insistence on sending Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Jordan and Egypt.

Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar’s position against attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians outside of their homeland. Fidan called on the international community to stand against plans to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

“The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza contradicts international law and everyone must oppose this plan,” Fidan noted.

Lifting of sanctions in Syria

Meanwhile, the discussions placed special focus on Syria’s transitional phase following the fall of the Bashar Al-Assad regime late last year.

Ahmed Al-Sharaa was appointed as Syria’s transitional president last week, when he ordered the establishment of a temporary legislative council.

Syria has witnessed more engagement with the international community following the ouster of Assad in a rapid offensive led by Al-Sharaa’s Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

Türkiye’s foreign minister noted that there is close coordination between Doha and Ankara as Damascus navigates its transitional phase. Sheikh Mohammed and Fidan also reiterated their calls for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria.

“Lifting international sanctions on Syria and establishing security are very important matters,” Fidan said.