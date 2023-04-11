Qatar honours more than 200 seniors at Ehsan’s centre for elderly care

Various Quranic verses and Islamic narrations stress the need to respect the elderly, especially parents.

Qatar has honoured more than 200 senior parents at the Centre for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), on Monday, in recognition of their crucial role in society.

The heartwarming initiative was announced by Mariam Al-Misnad, Qatar’s Minister of Social Development and Family, who personally handed the parents gifts at the event, which was held in collaboration with Ooredoo.

يهونُ الغالي والنفيس في سبيل إسعاد من بذلوا أعمارهم وأوقاتهم ثمنًا لنهضة وطننا الغالي #قطر.. حيث شرّفنا أكثر من مئتيْ أبٍ وأُم من مُنتسبي مركز #إحسان واستحقّوا تكريمًا يليقُ بعطائهم اللا مُتناهي.. وإنّي أسألُ الله في هذه الأيام الفضيلة أن يُطيل بأعمارهم ويجزيهم عنّا خير الجزاء. pic.twitter.com/E51ETlSxKV — مريم بنت علي المسند (@MANAlMisned) April 10, 2023

“All that is precious and dear is easily available in order to make those who sacrificed their lives and time a price for the renaissance of our dear homeland Qatar, where we honoured more than two hundred fathers and mothers from the employees of the Ehsan centre,” Al-Misnad said in a tweet.

The Qatari minister added that the elderly “deserved an honour befitting their endless giving” while praying that God prolongs their lives.

“Thanks are extended to Ooredoo represented by Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, for their appreciated giving and unlimited support to community initiatives and members of the Ehsan Centre in particular,” Al-Misnad said.

The event took place during Ramadan, which is widely perceived as a month of giving and gratitude among Muslims globally.

Respecting the elderly in Islam

The centre in Qatar promotes the importance of respecting the elderly as it represents one of the key values of Islam.

Ehsan, which falls under Qatar Foundation, has repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting the elderly and called to criminalise all abuse against the vulnerable age group.

The Qatari constitution also places emphasis on the protection of the elderly’s rights in the country.

Qatar is among a list of countries that have completed the United Nations’ National Plan of Action for advancing the rights of older persons. Other countries include Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Saudi Arabia.

Despite Arab society promoting respect towards the elderly, in 2016 experts found that most parts of the region have few institutions to support them, with one reason pointing towards the dependence on house helpers and full-time housemaids.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has predicted that the global elderly population aged 60 and above is set to reach 1.4 billion by 2030.

It further added that the population will double by 2050, reaching 2.1 billion.