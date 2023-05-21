‘Qatar has offered us assistance until Somalia’s infrastructure is rebuilt’: Somali President

Somalia’s long anticipated ‘Vision 2060’ development agenda is being finalised, indicating a positive stride towards the country’s future.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has announced that Qatar has agreed to serve as a hub for Somali exports.

This comes as part of Somalia’s ongoing journey of reconstruction and economic expansion after a decade of disruption from terrorism and civil unrest.

The announcement was made during a business breakfast event in Qatar, organised by KON Group, a prominent entity in the regional business landscape.

The Somali President acknowledged the depth of the ties between the two nations and encouraged Qatari businesspeople to explore investment opportunities in Somalia.

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Mohamud thanked Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his consistent support of the Somali people.

“Qatar is among our strategic partners, and our engagements, including those at the level of the Amir, have been invaluable. His advocacy for Somalia is a rare and cherished gift to our people,” he stated.

The President further elaborated on how his country is leveraging Qatar’s global influence to make Somalia more visible on the world stage.

“The amir’s advocacy for Somalia in both multilateral and bilateral spaces is crucial for us. Until our infrastructure is fully rebuilt, Qatar’s offer to be a hub for Somali exports will provide us with easier access to global trade,” disclosed the Somali leader.

Enhanced relations

These developments came during the Presidential Business Breakfast hosted by KON alongside the Embassy of Federal Republic of Somalia in Qatar at Sheraton Hotel.

Several Somali Government Dignitaries and Business Owners from Qatar, IOM Head of Mission, Qatar Charity and other stakeholders from Turkey, India, UK and South Korea attended.

The two countries have reportedly signed important agreements recently, with a focus on strategic aspects such as security, investment, diplomacy, and economic ties.

The President also highlighted the significance of Somalia’s coastal resources, which includes Africa’s longest coastline, spanning over 3000km from the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Amid these developments, Ms. Hissa Al Suwaidi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of KON, emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation in the ever-evolving global economy.

“Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of our economy and deserve constant support from governments worldwide,” she said.

Al Suwaidi further expressed her commitment to promoting women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship and innovation, and welcomed the partnership with the Federal Republic of Somalia.

“We see immense potential for local and international businesses to collaborate across sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, and green technology,” she added.

Mohamed Massani, Co-founder and Chairman of KON Group, echoed Al Suwaidi’s sentiments, emphasising that Somalia is fully open to partnerships and collaborations that build a solid foundation for achieving economic goals and fostering innovation.

The event also saw the launch of the Somali Women Association Qatar and the Somali Cultural Centre Qatar, marking another important milestone in the cultural exchange between the two countries.

Somalia, which is looking to join the East African Community (EAC) by the end of the year, offers promising investment opportunities, particularly in its vast coastal resources, aspiring to become a logistical hub for Africa.

The nation’s ‘Vision 2060’ development agenda is being finalised, indicating a positive stride towards the future.