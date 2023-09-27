Qatar gears up for $19 billion makeover to transform infrastructure and economy in 2024

Public Works Authority and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation announce sweeping public projects that promise to reshape daily life.

Qatar is bracing for a transformational year in 2024 as the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) announce public tenders worth a staggering $19.2 billion.

These tenders aim to overhaul infrastructure, enhance public services, and spur economic growth, impacting both citizens and businesses across the nation.

Ashghal will be leading the charge with approximately 116 public tenders valued at an estimated $16.2 billion.

These projects span across multiple sectors, including the development of new and existing lands, comprehensive road network upgrades, and advanced sewage and marine outfall systems.

Around $7.8 billion will be allocated to some 41 projects focusing on land development and road improvements. A further $3.2 billion will go towards 21 tenders for establishing new sanitation and outfall projects.

On the other hand, Kahramaa plans to contribute with 279 public tenders, collectively valued at around $2.4 billion.

These tenders will target three main areas: electricity networks, water networks, and corporate service departments.

Sarah Abdullah Ahmadi, Head of Procurement at Kahramaa, detailed the allocation, citing 83 tenders in electricity worth $1.6 billion, 41 in water networks valued at $604 million, and the remaining in service departments amounting to $263 million.

Director of Government Procurement Regulations at the Ministry of Finance, Nayef Moaid Al Hababi, put these announcements into wider economic context. He stated that 2,528 tenders are slated to be released in 2024 across 16 different economic sectors.

The majority of these, 1,570 tenders or 65% of the total, will be issued in the first quarter of the year. He also pointed out that these initiatives from Ashghal and Kahramaa will constitute nearly 70% of the state’s total tender offerings for 2024.