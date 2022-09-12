Qatar Fund launches project to restore historic Lebanese village market

Three quarters of Lebanon’s population have been pushed into poverty and are living under inflation as a result of the economic situation.

Qatar launched a project to restore the old market in the Lebanese village of Douma on Sunday in an effort to boost commercial movement as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis.

Launched by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Petrounyat Association, the project comes under a 2019 partnership in bid to improve urban planning in Douma.

The ceremony in Lebanon was attended by Qatar’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ibrahim Al Sahlawi and Lebanese caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar.

“I am honoured to participate today in the launch of the Douma market restoration project, which the State of Qatar was given the opportunity to finance out of its tireless desire to stand by Lebanon and support it in all fields,” said Al Sahlawi during the event.

Al Sahlawi noted that the project also comes under Qatar’s global efforts in protecting and preserving heritage sites, given their role in representing a country’s identity.

“[Heritage] shows how it built its glories and what are the reasons that led to its continuation or decline,” said the Qatari envoy.

The restoration of the market is a crucial step in the Lebanese village which has long-served as a spot for tourists to explore its heritage while offering jobs in the labour market.

Opening up job vacancies in Lebanon is a key step in supporting the local community, where hundreds of thousands are living under the worst economic crisis in decades.

The crisis has worsened since 2019, with the currency losing 90% of its value to the US dollar.

The country’s worsening situation was exacerbated by the Covid-19 outbreak as well as the tragic Beirut port blast in 2020. Meanwhile, three quarters of Lebanon’s population have been pushed into poverty and are living under inflation as a result of the economic situation.

Last month, Beirut’s news agency (NNA) reported that Qatar and Lebanon are planning on launching a sports tourism initiative during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nassar had also told the Qatar News Agency (QNA) last month that there are various ideas to enhance bilateral sports tourism especially during the major sporting event.