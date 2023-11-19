Qatar Foundation unveils key speakers for this year’s WISE Summit

This year’s World Innovation Summit for Education aims to address the growing impact of AI on the global education industry.

World renowned education leaders and innovators have been confirmed as speakers for this year’s WISE Summit, set to take place this month under the theme ‘Creative Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI.’

The WISE Summit will host more than 100 visionary thinkers, media personalities, educators, tech experts, CEOS, and government officials to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the education industry at the Qatar National Convention Centre from 28-29 November.

Al Jazeera presenter Rawaa Auge, President and founder of Ethical Journalism Network Aidan White, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek, and Founder of Tamang Ventures Limited Nina Schick are among the list of confirmed attendees.

Local leaders like Ahmed Elmagarmid, the executive director of Qatar Computing Research Institute and Hayfa Al Abdulla, the innovation director of Qatar Science & Technology Park will also be speaking at the event

The two-day programme is set to roll out 20+ core sessions to address six thematic points that discuss the possibilities and challenges of AI integration.

Ahead of the panel discussion, Stavros Yiannouka, CEO of WISE, called the upcoming summit a “platform committed to creative, evidence-based thinking, debate and purposeful action in education.”

“WISE is pleased to bring together globally renowned figures, inspiring innovators, and distinct entities to deeply examine the interconnection of AI and learning ecosystems,” Yiannouka said.

“Building on our legacy, we look forward to delivering a broad, enriching, and impactful programme that provides impetus to further collaborative research, highlights new areas of innovation, and encourages participants to recognise the role they can play in reshaping the future of education in an AI-driven world,” the CEO added.

In addition to panel discussions, the WISE Prize for Education will be awarded to an individual or a team for outstanding educational contributions.

The winner of the $500,000 WISE Prize for Education Laureate for 2023 will be revealed during the opening session, in which six innovative WISE Awards winning projects will also be celebrated.

Qatar Foundation has a long history of hosting and conducting conversations highlighting new ways to reimagine education.

Founded in 2009 by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the organisation has aimed to close the widening gap between education systems currently in place worldwide.