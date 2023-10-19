Qatar Foundation schools create safe space for students to support Palestine 

Events organized at different campuses encourage students to speak up.

Students from across Qatar Foundation schools have come together to express their solidarity with Palestine with several events across various campuses.

At Qatar Academy Msheireb (QAM), students and staff were encouraged to wear the colours of the Palestinian flag or traditional Palestinian clothing as prayers and sessions dedicated to raising awareness were held.

Lama Kalash, Assistant Principal at QAM, highlighted the event’s significance, describing it as a chance for students to raise attention while defending Palestine.

“The event’s purpose is to raise awareness, nurture empathy, and encourage discussions on social justice and humanitarian causes,” Kalash said.

“It aims to create space for open and informed classroom discussions, enabling students to ask questions, share their perspectives, and engage in meaningful conversations,” the Assistant Principal added.

Ahmed Omer, a nine-year-old student at QAM, said: “Wearing the colours of the flag or clothes that reflect the heritage of Palestine helps me show how much I care about the people in Palestine. I’m wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh, and I’m proud to do so.”

“It’s a time for all of us at school to come together and support something that matters to a lot of people,” Omer further added.

At Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), the institution planted an olive tree between its primary and middle school campuses, showcasing the Palestinian cause’s emblem and representing a steadfastness to their land.

Mehdi Benchaabane, QAD Director, said: “Each time we gather under the canopy of this tree, our souls unite with the people of Palestine. The olive tree will be our gateway to their struggle for peace and a legacy to remind many generations to come of our unwavering support and sympathy for all the oppressed people around the world striving for freedom.

“Under the tree’s nurturing shade, we cultivate compassion, share narratives, uncover the history, and promote critical thinking. We leverage our IB education to understand the world around us and commit to the mission of making it a better place for all,” Benchaabane added.

“This initiative aligns with our mission of helping our students become the leaders of tomorrow, who tackle global and local issues, and participate in and steer global conversations on peace.”