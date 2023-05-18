Qatar Foundation celebrates moral excellence at Akhlaquna awards ceremony

This year’s ceremony introduced two new awards to expand the reach and impact of the programme.

Qatar Foundation hosted its annual Akhlaquna and Akhlaquna Junior awards ceremony on Wednesday, to honour individuals who exemplify great moral character and have initiated projects that serve their communities.

This prestigious event, started in 2017 by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, aimed to showcase the inseparable connection between knowledge and morality while recognising the efforts of young individuals who embody ethical values and behaviour.

New awards introduced

The Best Initiative Award and the Role Model Award recognised individuals who have made noteworthy contributions and served as inspirational figures in their communities.

By introducing these new categories, the Akhlaquna team sought to highlight the efforts and accomplishments of individuals who demonstrate outstanding moral leadership and inspire others to follow suit.

Content creator Shikha Al Subai, who combines art and morals through drawings; Ibrahim Al Bashri, a storyteller who merges the subject with a moral impact for children in innovative ways; and Al Nawar Al Thani, whose initiative provides meals and messages of gratitude for workers, all received the Initiative Award.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Akhlaquna Best Initiative Award. Through my initiative, I aspire to spread gratitude and embody the virtues of humility and thankfulness. It is my belief that by practicing these morals, we can foster a stronger sense of unity, compassion, and appreciation within our society, making it a better place for everyone,” said Al Nawar Al Thani

The student-led initiative “Asehaa”, developed by Al Dana Al Sulaiti, Amna Al Hammadi, Alanoud Al Matwi, Shikha Alanood Ahmed Al Thani, Leen Alabdulrazzak, and Haya Weal, won the Akhlaquna Award for 2023.

The Akhlaquna Junior award winners in the category for those aged 7-9 years were Mehdi Nasser Al Sharshani of Qatar Academy Al Wakra, Mariam Hamad Al Qahtani of Tariq Bin Ziad School, Aisha Mubarak Al Minkhas of Al Andalus Girls School; and Saleh Ahmed Al Muhannadi of Ali bin Abdulla Model School.

Adding a new dimension to the event, an interactive exhibition took place at the Qatar National Library in Education City.

Running from 9 am to 3 pm, this exhibition showcased the projects and initiatives created by this year’s participants, providing a platform for the community to engage with and appreciate the diverse ethical initiatives and community contributions within Qatar.