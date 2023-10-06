Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend kicks off at Lusail International Circuit

The action in Lusail fires off with the qualifiers on Friday, ahead of the Sprint Shootout and the 100KM dash with the race of the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

The much-awaited Formula 1 race weekend has kicked off at Lusail International Circuit, returning back to Qatar two years after its 2021 launch.

The qualifiers will consist of (Free Practice 1) FP1 ahead of the Sprint Shootout and the 100KM dash on Saturday, with the ultimate race taking place on Sunday.

Points will be awarded to the top eight finishers, with P1 getting eight points and P8 picking up one.

Let the weekend begin!

Fans of racing have much to look forward to as the 5.38km venue will host the fourth of six F1 Sprint weekends as well as a thriller showdown. Max Verstappen only needs to outscore his teammate Sergio Perez by three points to become a three-time world champion this weekend.

If Verstappen can win his third straight Formula One title at the Qatar Grand Prix, he will create history, even if it’s on a Sprint Shootout.

The Dutch driver has been in dominant mode as he has finished with a total of 38 victories in the last 60 grand prix.

The first time the Qatar Grand Prix was held, famed Mercedes head Lewis Hamilton took a dominant victory ahead of Verstappen. Despite ultimately losing the Drivers Championship, the 38-year-old Hamilton remains competitive as he sits third in the F1 standings.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez falls currently second but has had a tough season after being involved in several accidents, faced penalties, and even retired from races on two occasions.

Once a race-winner and trailblazer, Perez has fallen from fame and will need a strong finish at the Qatar grid as he has fallen short in the last few Grand Prix.

For 2023, Lusail’s 16-turn layout is the same, but there have been changes to the venue which will now seat 40,000 this weekend.

The entire pit and paddock look has also had significant changes.

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen – 400 points

2) Sergio Perez – 223 points

3) Lewis Hamilton – 190 points

4) Fernando Alonso – 174 points

5) Carlos Sainz – 150 points

6) Charles Leclerc – 135 points

7) Lando Norris – 115 points

8) George Russell – 115 points

9) Oscar Piastri – 57 points

10) Lance Stroll – 47 points

11) Pierre Gasly – 46 points

12) Esteban Ocon – 38 points

13) Alex Albon – 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg – 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas – 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu – 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen – 3 points

19) Liam Lawson – 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant – 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries – 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo – 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull – 623 points

2) Mercedes – 305 points

3) Ferrari – 285 points

4) Aston Martin – 221 points

5) McLaren – 172 points

6) Alpine – 84 points

7) Williams – 21 points

8) Haas – 12 points

9) Alfa Romeo – 10 points

10) AlphaTauri – 5 points