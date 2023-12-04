Qatar PM calls for international investigation into ‘Israeli occupation’s crimes’

The senior Qatari official also stressed that Doha will continue to mediate for a ceasefire.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Sunday called for an investigation into possible crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.

Speaking at a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) session on Sunday, Qatar’s top diplomat urged the international community “to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable and do not escape punishment.”

Sheikh Mohammed also reiterated Doha’s “strong condemnation of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces” as Israel pushed ahead with its brutal assault on Gaza.

The Qatari official’s remarks came during the 158th Preparatory Ministerial Council meeting of the 44th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Doha, attended by foreign ministers of the six-member bloc.

He emphasised at the session that Qatar will “will continue its efforts” to resume a pause in Gaza until reaching a permanent ceasefire.

Qatar and Egypt had mediated a temporary truce on November 24 that expired on Friday. The truce had enabled the entry of additional aid trucks into Gaza including fuel shipments.

The pause also saw the release of at least 110 captives from Hamas in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons, according to a Doha News tally.

Israeli occupation forces resumed the bombardment of Gaza within less than an hour after the truce expired on Friday, targeting the north, centre and south of the Strip.

Israel then said on Saturday that it pulled out its negotiators from talks with Qatar, Egypt and the United States over a renewed pause, declaring an impasse in the negotiations.