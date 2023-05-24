Qatar eyes potential stake in Brazilian football club Santos

Discussions about the investment prospects remain in preliminary stages.

Qatar Sports Investments, headed by Paris Saint-Germain’s Nasser Al Khelaifi is looking into the prospect of acquiring a stake in Brazilian club Santos, according to reports from Brazilian media Globo.

Discussions around the potential move, however, remain in preliminary stages, according to the report, which cited sources close to Al Khelaifi’s circle. The sources also confirmed to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo that the opportunity is currently being looked into.

However, these are only “exploratory contacts” geared towards assessing the feasibility of attaining a potential agreement, reports maintained.

The Qatari fund QSI, which owns PSG, has been working hard for some months to increase its global influence by making minor investments in various clubs.

With one league game left, PSG owner Al Khelaifi purchased a 21% share in FC Braga in October 2022.

A controlling share in Malaga, which is now valued at €9 million, is also being considered by QSI.

Sheikh Jassim’s bid for Man Utd

The action is being taken in the midst of a separate effort by a group to purchase Manchester United from the Glazer family, led by private Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In May, reports said Sheikh Jassim’s bid to complete a Manchester United takeover looks to be the Glazers’ preferred route.

The sheikh’s rival bidders, INEOS are proposing to own just over 50% of the club, meaning the Glazers could retain their stake of approximately 20%.

However, experts claim that the American owners, who are not particularly liked by Red Devils supporters, will still be tempted to accept Sheikh Jassim’s offer.

Dan Plumley, an expert in sports finance, maintained that the Glazers would favour an entire acquisition for more money.

Numerous supporters dislike the Glazers, who have been in ownership of the team since 2005. The unpopularity is often linked to below-par performances in the Premier League and the lack of investment in Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s worth dropped once it was revealed that the contentious Glazer family would continue to own the team.

After ESPN reported that owners and co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer are optimistic they can get funding to allow them to retain ownership of the club, the company’s stock price dropped 13%.