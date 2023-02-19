Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2023 in full swing

Several tennis, padel and golf tournaments are being held in Qatar this month.

The qualifying round of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2023 tournament has kicked off ahead of the main draw at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex on Monday.

Superstars Andy Murray and defending victor Roberto Bautista Agut will return to the annual tournament with prize money of $1,377,025.

Spain’s Agut has dominated the tournament for the last few years, winning in 2022 and 2019, while Murray got crowned title winner in 2009 and 2008.

The 2023 seed has yet to be announced, as 28 players compete in the qualifying round.

This year’s tournament is expected to be a demanding with several favourites on the line up, including Russia’s Andrey Rublev, second-seed Auger-Aliassime, third-seed Daniil Medvedev, and fourth-placed Alexander Zverez.

President of Qatar Tennis Squash and Badminton Federation (QTF), Nasser Al Khelaifi, has voiced his enjoyment with the country’s hosting of the TotalEnergies Open as well as the subsequent Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2023.

“His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s honouring of the conclusion of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open Tennis Championship for Women 2023 is the culmination of the great efforts made by the committees working in the tournament,” Al Khelaifi said upon the final of Saturday evening’s TotalEnergies Open.

Following the hosting of the ExxonMobil Open, which concludes on 25 February, the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel Championship will kick off.

Taking off from 26 February to 5 March at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex, the new season will be held as a “tour fully focused on the athletes,” Premier Padel Chairman Al Khelaifi said.