Qatar expands manufacturing sector with dozens of new factories

Qatar’s industrial sector has witnessed a significant boom with over 60 new factories opening in 2021, according to new statistics.

The manufacturing sector remains a crucial catalyst for economic growth in the Gulf nation as it continues its diversification effort. The country’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed that around 845 new local products were registered in 2021 alone, while 3,349 new workers were inducted into factories.

Meanwhile, factory adherence to industrial requirements remained at 72%.

The data also revealed that the industrial development services took an average of nearly four days, with the manufacturing industry contributing around QR57 billion to the GDP in 2021.

In the previous year, local exports totaled QR307 billion.

According to another ministry report on first-quarter industrial sector data, Qatar added 23 new factories from January to March 2022 alone, highlighting significant growth in the sector in a short period.

In the first quarter of 2022, 920 new local items were registered.

During the same time period, 1,550 more workers were hired in factories, while factory compliance with industry standards remained at 64%.

An average of three days were required for industrial development, the report added. In the first quarter of this year, overall exports of local origin remained at QR101 billion.

Better economy, better future

Qatar’s National Manufacturing Strategy 2018-2022 aims to boost the sector’s growth in order to build and diversify the country’s economy. Its manufacturing industry, according to Invest.qa, is a primary driving force in the country’s economic diversification.

Such steps are part of Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030), which aspires to establish a less hydrocarbon-dependent economy. With this in mind, the Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy focuses on creating advanced manufacturing value chains in order to transform the Gulf state into a major manufacturing centre.

This will help Doha rise as a global manufacturing destination, thanks to its high-caliber talent pool, unrivalled market access and connectivity as well as state-of-the-art free zones.

Local produce

Qatar’s recycling industry produces 215 products from 135 factories, according to data given by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in May 2021.

A total of 78 products are produced in 62 factories by the paper and printing industry, while the country has 281 factories making 392 products in its building materials and chemical products industry.

The medical sector produces 22 products from five factories, while the metal industry has 79 factories making roughly 291 products.