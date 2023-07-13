Qatar establishes diplomatic relations with Marshall Islands

This alliance highlights the increasing recognition and significance of the island nation in global affairs.

Qatar and the Republic of the Marshall Islands announced the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The joint statement was signed by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani and her Marshall Islands’ counterpart, Matlain Elizabeth Kabua.

Both delegates expressed optimism about the significant development and its expected contribution to the deepening of bilateral cooperation across various sectors, ultimately benefitting the people of both nations.

The diplomatic alliance between Qatar and the Marshall Islands signifies a progressive step for the Asian country on the international relations landscape, highlighting the increasing recognition and significance of the island nation in global affairs.

The Republic of the Marshall Islands, a nation made up of scattered atolls and remote islands, is renowned for its abundant marine life. The islands are adorned with a vivid display of Flame of the Forest, hibiscus and variously-coloured plumeria flowers, adding to the natural allure of the land.

Beyond the stunning flora, the islands are surrounded by at least 160 distinct species of coral, making them a biodiversity hotspot.

Colonial history

The Marshall Islands have a rich and complex history. After World War I, as part of the Treaty of Versailles, Germany handed over control of the Marshall Islands to Japan in 1919. The islands held a strategically important geographic position, serving as the easternmost point in Japan’s defensive ring at the onset of World War II.

Following their capture and occupation by the United States during World War II, the Marshall Islands, along with several other island groups in Micronesia, were formally passed to the United States in 1947 under United Nations auspices.

This transition took place as part of the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands, established under Security Council Resolution 21.

This governance continued until 1979 when the Republic of the Marshall Islands was officially established as a self-governing entity.