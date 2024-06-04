Qatar Embassy in US cautions against fraudulent scholarship communications 

Several scholarship scams target students in the Gulf State who are eager to pursue education in the United States.

The Embassy of Qatar in the United States has issued a warning regarding fraudulent communications about scholarships to the states amid a wave of educational scams.

“The Embassy of the State of Qatar to the United States of America, its attaché and offices, would like to note that caution must be taken against certain communications and correspondence claiming that there are scholarships or pending procedures in the United States,” the embassy stated on Monday.

In an effort to protect students, the Qatar Embassy has strongly advised the public not to provide personal information or submit payments to individuals offering scholarship, certification, or verification services.

To ensure the authenticity of any communication, the embassy encourages verification by directly contacting the other party.

For several years, governments worldwide have highlighted recurring fraud schemes in which scammers call or email individuals, claiming to work with U.S. and Qatari embassies worldwide.

Last year, the U.S. Embassy in Doha reported increased fraudulent offers claiming to promote educational opportunities, scholarships, and training programs.

According to reports, several hundred thousand students and parents are defrauded by scholarship scams yearly. Multiple authorities say the victims lose thousands, if not millions, of dollars collectively on an annual basis.

Fraud operations often rely on imitation, using official-sounding names containing words like “National,” “Federal,” “Foundation,” or “Administration.”

Experts state that the public should be wary of scholarships with an application fee, scholarship matching services that guarantee success, advance-fee loan scams, and sales pitches disguised as financial aid “seminars”.