Qatar, Egypt to launch initiative to support Sudanese people as conflict rages on

Since longtime leader Omar Al-Bashir was overthrown by the military in 2019, Sudan has struggled with a precarious route to democratic leadership.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi agreed to launch a joint initiative to aid and support Sudan as it continues to face an ongoing crisis.

The initiative, which includes humanitarian and relief services, was discussed over a phone call between the two on Friday, the Amiri Diwan reported.

During the call, topics included how to strengthen and advance bilateral ties between the two nations in a number of areas. The leaders also discussed the most recent regional and global developments, particularly those involving Sudan.

The two presidents highlighted the significance of cooperating to control the situation in Sudan, allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, and protect civilians from the effects of the fighting, Ahmed Fahmy, the presidential spokesperson for Egypt, said.

The latest developments come as clashes between the military and paramilitary RSF forces continue to displace hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Since the fighting broke out in August, Qatar has responded to the escalations by calling on all sides to “immediately” halt the violence and urged for dialogue to achieve peace and stability.

Reports on Saturday said at least 18 civilians were killed and dozens more wounded after a market in the residential neighbourhood of Mayo.

Last week, Sudan’s military withdrew from peace talks in Jeddah that have so far failed to settle the score between the warring factions.

On Sunday, both Saudi Arabia and the United States urged the military and RSF to agree to a new ceasefire, in what appeared to be a fresh push to revive the peace talks.

So far, more than 730 people have been killed since the violence first erupted in August.

Escalating violence in Sudan

Sudan has been grappling with a fragile path to democratic rule since the military’s overthrow of long-time ruler Omar Al Bashir during a revolution that erupted in 2019.

In August 2019, four months into the Sudanese uprising, military leaders signed a power-sharing agreement with the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) to form a Sovereign Council. The declaration previously set late 2023 as the deadline for a vote to elect a civilian administration.

In 2020, the Gulf state participated in the final signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the transitional government of Sudan and the Sudanese Armed Movements.

In December last year, Sudanese political parties signed a deal with the military that aimed to pave the way for a two-year civilian transition period.