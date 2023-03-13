Qatar donates $500,000 to support Palestinian town of Huwara following Israeli assault: reports

The damage amounted to more than $5 million, with businesses in the Palestinian town heavily affected by the attack.

Qatar has donated $500,000 in aid to Huwara, Palestine on Sunday following Israeli occupation forces’ (IOF) and settlers’ attacks on the town.

The Huwara Municipality announced the donation in a Facebook post, though no Qatari entity has made an announcement on the matter.

Doha News have reached out to Qatari authorities for confirmation of the donation.

The post said that Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al Sheikh helped secure the aid through Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The statement further noted that the half a million donation aims to support those affected “by the Israeli occupation’s crimes towards the town of Huwara”.

Al Sheikh handed over the check of the amount to the Mayor of Huwara, Moin Al-Damidi.

The aid announcement comes after last week’s meetings between the Chairman of Qatar’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee Ambassador Mohammed Al Emadi and Palestinian officials in Ramallah and Jerusalem.

According to Qatar’s state news agency (QNA), Al Emadi met with Al Sheikh and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

On 26 February, Israeli settlers protected by the IOF set fire to numerous Palestinian houses and vehicles in the town of Huwara in Nablus.

Settlers who rampaged through the village torched at least 35 houses, partially damaged 40 others, burned more than 100 vehicles and assaulted dozens of Palestinians.

At least one Palestinian was killed in the assault as nearly 400 others were wounded.

In total, settlers carried out at least 300 violations against Palestinians in the latest round of violence, Palestinian news agency (Wafa) reported at the time.

Since the start of the year, Israel has killed at least 84 Palestinians.

Millions worth of damage

Earlier this month, Damidi said that the damage amounted to more than $5 million, with businesses in the Palestinian town heavily affected by the attack.

Israeli occupation authorities have also released most of the settlers who were arrested following the attacks based on court rulings that found not enough evidence to convict them, Wafa reported on 3 March.

The release of the settlers is a common act by the Israeli regime while carrying out mass crackdowns on Palestinians.

The latest attacks on Huwara also came amid Israeli attempts to ethnically cleanse the Palestinian town.

Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich said that Huwara should be “wiped out”, a statement Qatar strongly condemned.

The United States, which pumps $3.8 billion into Israel’s economy, also condemned the remarks.

“I think the village of Huwara needs to be wiped out. I think the state of Israel should do it,” Smotrich said.

Israeli attacks in the West Bank have intensified since last year, which was described as the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2005.

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem in a bloody war in 1967, widely known as “the six day war” and naksa, or “setback”.

Within six days, the Zionist state captured the majority of Palestine while forcibly dispossessing at least 300,000 Palestinians.