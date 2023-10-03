Qatar dispatches urgent aid to Chad and Libya

Conflict in Sudan has forced more than 300,000 refugees to flee to neighbouring Chad.

Qatar Charity (QC) has dispatched crucial support to flood-hit Libya as well as Sudanese refugees residing in the Farchana camp, located near the Sudan-Chad border, in a direct response to the Chadian government’s call for aid.

This marks the organisation’s second delivery of 1,315 food packages, packed with essential food items to address the needs of the beleaguered refugee families.

Located roughly 1,020 kilometres from Chad’s capital, N’Djamena, the Farchana camp is presently home to nearly 37,000 Sudanese refugees who fled the ongoing war in Sudan. The group is grappling with deteriorating living conditions, inadequate healthcare, and a heightened risk of disease outbreaks, according to a QC statement.

“From the very beginning of receiving refugees in the camp, our relief teams intensified their field visits through our office in Chad,” said Khalid Abdulla Al Yafei, Director of the Emergency and Relief Department at QC.

“We have been in direct coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to assess the humanitarian situation in eastern and southern Chad and the challenges that arise there,” he added.

He emphasised that healthcare services are urgently required, especially given the heightened risk of disease outbreaks. Educational opportunities were also identified as crucial, particularly for around 3,000 children of school age currently residing in the camp.

Al Yafei further stressed the importance of ensuring proper nutrition as a critical measure against the spread of diseases and pointed to a need to provide tents.

Separately, Qatar deployed its ninth and tenth planes to deliver aid to Libya, where a devastating flood has destroyed entire neighbourhoods and forced thousands into displacement.

The planes landed at Benina International Airport in Benghazi on Monday carrying 65 tonnes of humanitarian and relief supplies, including essentials for shelter, food, and medical items.

The aid is provided by the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), the Qatar Red Crescent Society, Qatar Charity, as well as the Standing Committee for Rescue and Relief Operations and Humanitarian Aids for Areas Afflicted by Catastrophes in Brotherly and Friendly Countries.