Qatar denounces deadly attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran

Azerbaijan attributed the attack to an “anti-Azerbaijani campaign” by Iran.

Qatar has strongly condemned an attack that struck the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, in which the mission’s chief of security was killed.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and led to the death of the embassy’s security director and other injuries.”

Azerbaijan in Tehran#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/yHiFnuEnqu — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) January 27, 2023

The statement was released shortly after a shooter entered the Azerbaijani embassy in the Iranian capital on Friday and murdered one person, in an incident confirmed by the foreign ministries of both Iran and Azerbaijan.

However, both foreign ministries gave different explanations for the fatal attack.

The attacker was detained by police and security personnel and is now facing an investigation, according to the Iranian foreign ministry. Tehran police said the gunman appeared to have had rather a personal motive as opposed to a political one.

According to the foreign ministry of Azerbaijan, the attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, killing the head of the embassy’s security and wounding two security guards.

The embassy workers and their families were later ordered to leave, according to Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry, which attributed the attack to an “anti-Azerbaijani campaign” by Iran.

The assailant had “personal” motivations, according to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister.

Meanwhile, Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan, described the attack as a “terrorist” act.

“Terror against diplomatic missions is unacceptable!” Aliyev said in a tweet.

Aliyev asked that those responsible for the “act of terrorism” on Friday get prompt justice.

The two nations hold divergent positions on a number of international and regional issues, particularly Azerbaijan’s support for Israel and Iran’s backing of Armenia in the conflict over the separatist province of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan.

The incident came a month after Azerbaijan’s decision to appoint its first ever ambassador to Israel.

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that a “recent anti-Azerbaijani campaign against our country in Iran has encouraged such attacks against our diplomatic mission,” according to reports.

In a video posted on Iran’s official media, the shooter can be seen driving into a parked car in front of the embassy before getting out and firing a machine gun while narrowly evading a security guard station.

The man was seen discharging the weapon inside the embassy in a different video that was posted on the Iranian state-run Fars News website.

The assailant was later seen on Iranian state television claiming that he had taken action to win the release of his Azerbaijani wife, whom he believed was being held at the embassy.

The man’s daughter said her mother was in Azerbaijan. “My mother is not in the embassy and I told him that but he did not accept that,” she said, according Reuters.

However, speaking to the foreign minister of Azerbaijan, Jayran Bairamov, Iran’s Amirabdollahian expressed his hope that the incident would not harm bilateral relations.

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry summoned Iran’s envoy in Baku to demand justice and stated it would evacuate its embassy staff from Tehran.

According to videos circulating online, a cargo plane arrived from Azerbaijan to Iran for the “complete evacuation” of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.