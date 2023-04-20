Qatar declares Eid Al-Fitr on Friday

Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Authorities in Qatar confirmed the first day of Eid Al-Fitr will be on Friday, after sighting the crescent moon on Thursday evening.

The announcement confirms Thursday as the last day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

At least 500 mosques across Qatar will host early morning Eid prayers on Friday morning , authorities in Qatar confirmed.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) announced that the prayer for this year will be held at 5:21 AM at mosques nationwide, listing 500 venues and prayer locations as options for worshippers.

Saudi Arabia also also confirmed Friday as Eid while Oman will celebrate on Saturday.

The months of the Islamic lunar calendar begin with the sighting of the crescent and last between 29 to 30 days, depending on the moon’s phases.

If the moon is not sighted on the 29th of the month, it lasts for 30 days.