Qatar cracks down on vehicles for driving on ‘protected’ plant environment

There are over 11 protected areas in the Gulf nation.

A number of vehicles have been seized for trampling on the local plant environment, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

“Appropriate legal action” has been taken against the drivers, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) stated in a tweet.

قامت إدارة المحميات الطبيعية بوزارة البيئة والتغير المناخي، بضبط عدد من مخالفات دهس البيئة النباتية المحلية، واتخذت على إثرها الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.



وقد تمثّلت تلك المخالفات في دخول عدد من المركبات إلى الروض التي أعلنت الوزارة حمايتها في وقت سابق. pic.twitter.com/i4ybHUasV0 — وزارة البيئة والتغير المناخي (@moecc_qatar) January 25, 2023

The Al-Rawd region had been previously announced to be under the protection of the ministry in an effort to protect its local plant environment.

However, given the flock of visitors around the area amid the annual camping season, a number of drivers have continued to ignore the rules, causing significant damage to the protected plants.

Qatar has one of the largest percentages of protected areas per country on the planet. It boasts more than 11 protected areas that encompass about 2,742 km2 (23% of Qatar’s total geographical area).

These areas are seen as ways to safeguard significant land and seascapes, ecosystems, and species, as well as ways to promote the growth of sustainable tourism linked to neighbourhood improvement and cultural heritage preservation.

In order to conserve Qatar’s environment and wildlife, the ministry requests that all drivers and visitors abide by its directives not to drive into botanical areas or natural reserves.