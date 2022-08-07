Qatar condemns ‘provocative’ storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers

As of Sunday, there are 48 hours remaining to run without fuel needed to sustain operations of the stand-by generators in the hospitals, as the Israeli attacks enter day three.

Qatar on Sunday strongly condemned the storming of settlers into the courtyard of the Al Aqsa Mosque, the second such statement slamming Israel in just days.

Qatar’s foreign ministry stressed “these provocative practices are part of continuous attempts to change the historical and legal status of Al Aqsa Mosque and to advance the temporal division of the mosque.”

Statement | Qatar Strongly Condemns Settlers Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/GJM8MoCAbR — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) August 7, 2022

A wave of intrusive Israeli ultra-nationalists stormed the holy mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday morning as the Israeli military onslaught on the besieged Gaza strip entered its third day.

In a bid to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B’av, the Israelis swarmed the mosque at around 7 AM local time, protected by heavily armed Israeli occupation forces.

The storming which had been organised by far-right groups, called for the destruction of Al Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites in Islam. Reports said another round of storming had been planned between 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM.

The settlers performed religious prayers and raised the Israeli flag, in “contravention of long-standing agreements on the site,” reports said, in clear attempts at provoking local Palestinians.

At least 1,000 Israeli had stormed the site in the morning, Palestine-based reports said.

Zionists were seen insulting Prophet Muhammad and raising the occupation’s flag.

Referring to the Zionist regime forces as Israeli Occupation Forces, Qatar took a staunch stance against Israeli aggression and called on the international community to “assume its legal and moral responsibilities towards Jerusalem and its sanctities,” adding that they should “deter the occupation’s attempts to turn the conflict into a religious war.

On site, a correspondent of the Beirut-based television channel, Al Mayadeen, in the occupied Al Quds reported that the network’s crew members were attacked by the Israeli police while covering the settlers’ raid into the holy Mosque.

Over in the besieged Gaza Strip, the occupying regime launched a pre-emptive attack on Friday, with escalations rising by the day.

As it stands, the attacks have resulted in the killing of 31 people including six children, and wounding at least 265 others.

As per statements by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, there are 48 hours remaining left to run without fuel needed to sustain operations of the stand-by generators in the Gazan-based hospitals. This comes as Israel continues to block and prevent the entry of industrial fuel needed to run the main power planet of the Gaza Strip.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Friday condemning the attacks and urging the international community to take action against the occupation’s repeated aggression against civilians.

The ministry further reiterated its support for the Palestinian people, in their right to justice and the right to establish an independent state as per the 1967 borders.

Israeli aggression

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement confirmed that Khaled Mansour, its commander in the southern division in the Gaza Strip of the Al Quds Brigades (Saraya Al Quds), had been killed in an Israeli raid that hit an overcrowded area in Rafah city on Saturday.

At least seven people were killed in the strike, including two other PIJ fighters, Ziad Ahmed Al Mdalal and Rafat Saleh Sheikh Al Eid, as well as a 14-year-old child and two women, reports said.

The PIJ and Hamas have condemned the assassination of Mansour.

Islamic Jihad group commander, Taysir Al Jabri, was also killed in an air raid in an apartment in the centre of the city.

The Israeli army published a video of the airstrike killing al-Jabri shortly after the attack.

Social media users have shed light on Israel’s tendency to attack the besieged Gaza Strip and other densely Palestinian-populated areas whenever a general elections looms near.