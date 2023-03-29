Qatar condemns ‘provocative’ Israeli decision to allow settlers to storm Al Aqsa mosque during Ramadan

Israeli violence towards Palestinians intensifies throughout Ramadan, particularly at places of worship.

Qatar has slammed Israel’s decision to permit settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as the extension of hours to do so as “provocative”, holding occupation authorities responsible for any violence that occurs following the move.

“Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by dozens of settlers today, in addition to the so-called Temple Group’s alleged agreement with the Israeli occupation police to extend the hours of storming Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the Gulf state’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Statement | Qatar Strongly Condemns Settlers’ Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Agreement to Extend the Hours of Storming#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/C5zcR2iyds — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) March 28, 2023

The statement added that it considers the move during Ramadan as “a dangerous escalation and provocation” to Muslims globally and “a flagrant violation of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.”

“The ministry warns against introducing any changes to the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem and its sanctities, and holds the occupation authorities solely responsible for the cycle of violence that will result from this systematic policy against the rights of the Palestinian people,” the statement read.

Qatar also renewed its calls on the international community “to take urgent action” to halt Israel’s oppressive measures towards Palestinians.

On Wednesday morning, dozens of settlers stormed the compounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces (IOF), Palestine’s news agency (Wafa) reported.

The settlers performed Talmudic rituals in the Islamic site as Palestinian Muslims struggled to enter the mosque during the holy month of Ramadan – usually a time of heightened Israeli violence against the local Palestinian community.

Since last year, Israeli attacks, especially in the occupied West Bank, have been on the rise, fuelled by far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

On Tuesday, Israeli media reported that Ben-Gvir is in the process of establishing a security force, dubbed as a “national guard”, that was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night.

Ben-Gvir initially raised the idea of establishing a national guard in 2021 during Israel’s deadly bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip. Israel killed more than 250 Palestinians, including 67 children, during the 11-day attacks.

The idea has also raised fear among Israelis, with opposition leader Yair Lapid describing Ben-Gvir as creating his own “thug militia”.

On Tuesday, Palestine’s foreign ministry warned against Israel’s “unaccountable fascism, unrestrained power, and unabated criminality” and the “social system of Jewish supremacy, oppression, racism, and apartheid.”

“Fascism is enabled by militias’ ties to power and threatens regional and international peace and security. Ben Gvir’s reported agreed militias of racial terror will only serve to target, kill, and torture the undefended Palestinian people, en masse,” Palestine’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Palestine’s foreign ministry added that Israel has killed more than 90 Palestinians, including 17 children, since the start of the year.

“The rights of the Palestinian people to live as free and independent people in their homeland, in dignity, in peace and security, are neither negotiable nor tradable for internal political fixtures,” the statement added.

This week, the Israeli occupation ratified portions of the 2005 Disengagement Law, which ordered the evacuation of four northern West Bank settlements, enabling the return of settlers to the illegal outposts.

Qatar condemned the move on Saturday, describing it as a violation of international law and a “flagrant attack” towards Palestinians.