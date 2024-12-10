Qatar condemns Israel’s seizure of Syrian land as violation of international law

Qatar has condemned Israel’s seizure of land in Syria to create a “buffer zone”, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in Damascus after years of civil war, Israel has intensified its military activity in Syria, seizing land near the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel occupation stated that it is conducting airstrikes on suspected chemical weapons’ sites and long-range rockets to prevent them from being acquired by “extremists.”

“The only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens,” Gideon Saar told reporters on Monday. “That’s why we attacked strategic weapons systems, like, for example, remaining chemical weapons, or long-range missiles and rockets, in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists.”

They have also launched a number of air strikes across Syria in an alleged attempt to prevent advanced weapons from falling into the hands of the opposition.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Associated Press, Israel has launched over 100 airstrikes across Syria, targeting military sites with the stated aim of dismantling remaining military capabilities from Assad’s former regime.

Syrian security sources indicated strikes in Damascus, Homs, and Qamishli, as well as Latakia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the seizure of the buffer zone, claiming it would remain under Israeli control “for eternity”.

He also attributed Israel’s actions to the consequences of military actions against groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran.

However, international reactions have raised concerns. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson criticised the military incursion, noting that it breaches the 1974 disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria.

Israeli forces have since deployed troops in strategic areas, with Ambassador Danny Danon defending these actions as “limited and temporary” in response to security concerns.

Qatar has strongly condemned Israel’s recent seizure of territory in Syria near the occupied Golan Heights.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry labelled the incursion as “a dangerous development and a blatant attack on Syria’s sovereignty and unity as well as a flagrant violation of international law”.

Qatar further stated that Israel’s attempts to occupy Syrian territories will lead to “further violence and tension” in the region.

Qatar has also launched an air bridge to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria.

In line with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s directives, a Qatari Armed Forces aircraft landed in Türkiye’s Gaziantep this morning.

As part of the humanitarian air bridge initiative to support the Syrian people, the aircraft transported essential supplies from the Qatar Fund for Development, including food, medical equipment, and shelter materials.

Saudi Arabia also criticised Israel’s move, asserting that it’s actions demonstrate “continued violations of international law” while jeopardising Syria’s ability to restore stability and territorial integrity.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called upon the international community to condemn Israel’s actions, emphasising that the Golan Heights remains an occupied Arab territory.

Iraq echoed these concerns, stating that Israel’s actions represent a “grave violation under international law” and called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene and end the aggression.

Iran, too, expressed strong disapproval. Esmail Baghaei, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, described the incursion as “a violation” of the United Nations Charter.

He added that Israel’s actions constitute a “flagrant violation” of international agreements.

Yemen’s Houthis announced their support for Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) if they confront Israel’s incursions into Syria.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, stated on X: “Our military operations in support of Gaza are ongoing and will not deviate from the compass of hostility that governs our jihad against the enemies of the nation.” He further added, “If [HTS] moves to confront the Israeli aggression against Syria, we will be the first to support it.”

As diplomatic condemnation grows, Israel’s occupation continues to seize Syrian territory while conducting targeted airstrikes on military assets and alleged chemical weapon sites.