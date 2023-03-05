Qatar condemns Israeli minister’s call to ‘wipe out’ Palestinian town

Since the start of the year, Israel has killed at least 65 Palestinians.

Qatar has strongly denounced remarks by a top Israeli minister who called for the destruction of the Palestinian town of Huwara, describing it as a major incitement to commit a war crime.

Statement | Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli Finance Minister’s call to erase a Palestinian town#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/wjzVq6eGBt — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) March 3, 2023

In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “this hateful and provocative call represents an extension of the policy of escalation adopted by the Israeli government in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

On 26 February, a group of at least 400 Israeli settlers attacked a number of Palestinian communities near Nablus, including Huwara, resulting in the death of one man and numerous other injuries.

In addition to attacking Palestinians with rocks and metal rods, settlers also burned down around 30 homes and at least 100 cars. There were six settlers detained, according to Israeli media.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister, who also oversees civil administration in the occupied West Bank, declared on March 1 that Huwara should be “wiped out”.

In its statement, Qatar warned Israel would be held responsible for violence triggered by such statements.

“In this context, the ministry holds the Israeli occupation authorities solely responsible for the cycle of violence that will result from this systematic policy against the Palestinian people, their lands, and their Islamic and Christian sanctities,” the statement added.

Responding to the comments, US Secretary of State Spokesperson Ned Price described the remarks as “repugnant and irresponsible”.

“These comments were irresponsible. They were repugnant. They were disgusting,” Price told reporters last week. “And just as we condemn Palestinian incitement to violence, we condemn these provocative remarks that also amount to incitement to violence.”

Since the start of the year, Israel has killed at least 65 Palestinians. The US, which pumps $3.8 billion into Israel, has repeatedly failed to hold its ally to account.

Israel has established illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian West Bank and East Jerusalem, where some 600,000 and 750,000 Israeli settlers reside, according to Al Jazeera.

According to international law, Israeli settlements are prohibited as they violate the Fourth Geneva Convention, which forbids occupying forces from relocating their populations inside the territory they control.