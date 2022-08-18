Qatar condemns deadly Kabul mosque attack

Despite the Taliban’s claims that it has brought security to the country, Afghanistan has seen regular attacks by armed groups in recent months

Qatar strongly condemned and denounced the bombing that targeted a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the country’s firm position on “rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons”, in a statement issued on Thursday. It also emphasised Qatar’s total refusal of targeting places of worship and terrorising civilians.

Doha expressed condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the Afghan government and people.

At least 21 people were killed and 33 others were injured in the bombing at a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday, according to police reports.

“Yesterday an explosion occurred in a mosque … during evening prayers. As a result 21 of our citizens were martyred and 33 were wounded,” Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran said in a statement

According to witnesses, the powerful explosion targeted the Siddiquiya mosque in Kabul’s northern Khair Khana neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings.

Taliban government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid previously confirmed deaths and injuries, but did not specify how many.

The blast was not immediately claimed by any groups, and authorities have yet to publicly point fingers.

According to the Afghanistan country director of Emergency, an Italian NGO that provides free healthcare in Kabul, 35 patients were injured in the blast; two died on arrival, one died in the emergency room, eight received treatment and were later discharged, while 24 remain admitted.

Despite the Taliban’s claims that it has brought security to the country, Afghanistan has seen regular attacks by armed groups in recent months, many of which have been claimed by an ISIL affiliate known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K).

Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, a prominent Taliban religious leader, was killed last week in a bombing attack at a seminary in Kabul, according to Taliban officials. The armed group ISIL (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack.

In June, the ISKP claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul.

During the chaotic withdrawal of US-led NATO forces in August 2021, the Taliban captured power of the country.

However, one year on, the global community has yet to recognise the Taliban’s de-facto government.