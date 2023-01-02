Qatar condemns deadly Kabul military airport blast

A series of blasts have plagued the south Asian country since the Taliban took over, with attacks targeting schools and mosques.

Qatar strongly condemned and denounced an explosion that rocked the military airport in Kabul that resulted in the death of at least 10 people.

At least eight others were injured in the attack on Sunday, according to Khama Press, which cited the Taliban interior ministry spokesperson.

Statement: Qatar Strongly Condemns the Bombing in Kabul#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/dZ6Khrc3T4 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) January 1, 2023

Qatar sent its condolences to the Afghan government, the people of Afghanistan, and the relatives of the deceased, in a statement on Sunday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar restated its unequivocal rejection of terrorism and violence.

Afghanistan’s interior ministry spokesman, Abdul Nafee Takkur reported that the blast left several persons dead and injured.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, however the local branch of the Islamic State militant group, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISIL-K,), has intensified its attacks.

Since the Taliban captured control of Kabul in 2021, hundreds, especially members of Afghanistan’s minority communities, have been killed or injured in attacks.

The interior ministry, which was rocked by a suicide bombing that left at least four people dead last October, is not far from the military airport that was targeted in the latest incident – located about 200 meters from the civilian airport.

Sectarian attacks in Afghanistan

In October, a bomber detonated himself in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of Kabul during a test-taking session for students preparing for university entrance examinations.

Most of the students were Hazaras — a Shia-Muslim ethnic group in Afghanistan.

The minority Shia Hazara community, a historically persecuted group that has long been the subject of some of Afghanistan’s most savage attacks, is located in the western neighbourhood, a largely Shia Muslim enclave.

According to the United Nations Mission to Afghanistan, the explosion at the education centre resulted in the deaths of 53 persons, the majority of them were young women.

ISIL-K has previously targeted educational institutions, particularly in the Shia-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood.

In April, a series of bomb explosions targeting educational institutions killed at least fifteen people and wounded at least 30.

In May 2021, months before the Taliban took over the government in Kabul, more than 60 children, mainly girls, were killed after two bombs exploded outside their school, also in the same neighbourhood.