Qatar condemns deadly Al Shabab attack on Mogadishu hotel

Qatar strongly condemned an attack on a hotel in the Somali capital that killed nine and injured at least 10 others, a ministry statement said.

“The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the

attack that targeted a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, resulting in deaths and

injuries,” the foreign ministry said.

It reiterated “Qatar’s firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons” and extended its condolences “to the families of

the victims, and to the government and people of Somalia”.

On Friday, a number of Al-Shabab militants staged a six hour siege at the popular Pearl Beach hotel along the capital’s Lido Beach.

Security forces responding to the incident managed to rescue over 80 guests, according to reports. In a statement, the Somali police force confirmed seven attackers were killed in the standoff.

“Security forces have successfully neutralised the #AlShabaab militants responsible for the terrorist attack on the Pearl Beach Hotel in Lido Beach, #Mogadishu,” Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said on Twitter.

“A large number of civilians were rescued during the operation,” it added.

Among the nine victims were three security personnel who lost their lives during the rescue operation.

“Three brave members of the security forces were martyred during the rescue operation,” the statement said, according to reports.

The Pearl Beach hotel is a popular destination among government officials, making it a frequent target of attacks by the Al-Shabab militant group.

The Al-Qaeda linked group has been engaged in a prolonged conflict with Somalia’s government for more than a decade and still maintains a stronghold in certain parts of the country.

The attack comes few days after the militants killed 54 Ugandan peacekeepers in an attack on an African Union base in the southern town of Bulo Marer.