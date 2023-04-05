Qatar condemns brutal Israeli attack on Palestinian worshippers at Al Aqsa

Such attacks frequently occur every Ramadan as part of Israel’s attempts to disrupt Palestinians’ celebration of the holy month and Muslim holidays.

Qatar has issued a statement to condemn an Israeli raid into Al Aqsa and that led to a brutal attack on worshippers on Tuesday, slamming the assaults as another violation of international law.

In a statement on Wednesday, Qatar’s foreign ministry took aim at the storming and vandalism of the holy site as well as the assault on worshippers and preventing ambulances from attending to the injured.

Statement : Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation forces storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking worshippers#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/hL2LyyUv6L — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) April 5, 2023

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers these brutal criminal practices a serious escalation and a blatant infringement of the holy places, an extension of the policy of Judaising Jerusalem, a violation of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy,” the statement added.

The statement also slammed the attacks as “a provocation to the feelings of more than two billion Muslims in the world, especially in the blessed month of Ramadan.”

It also highlighted the occupation of Jerusalem, as per international law.

“Therefore the responsibility for caring for the worshippers’ rights guaranteed by international and humanitarian conventions, not to mention the assault on them and the Islamic and Christian sanctities in the city, falls exclusively on the Israeli occupation forces,” the statement added.

Qatar renewed its support for the Palestinian cause and its people’s “full right to practice their religious rituals without restrictions”.

“It also holds the occupation authorities solely responsible for the cycle of violence that will result from their systematic policies against the rights of the Palestinian people, and urges the international community to take urgent action to stop these measures,” the statement read.

Israeli forces violently attacked worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque late on Tuesday and forcefully removed hundreds of Palestinians holding night prayers to make way for Jewish settlers.

Disturbing footage circulating on social media showed Israeli forces mercilessly beating up Palestinians while firing tear gas into the mosque.

As part of Israel’s efforts to change the status quo of the mosque, settlers were granted the approval to sacrifice offerings at the Muslim site for the Passover holiday

According to the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, Israel detained more than 400 worshipers during the assault.

Such attacks frequently occur during the holy month of Ramadan every year as part of Israel’s attempts to disrupt Palestinians observing the Muslim month of fasting.