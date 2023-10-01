Qatar condemns attack targeting Turkish parliament in Ankara

Turkish authorities have not revealed whether the attackers were affiliated with a militant group or were acting alone and no group has claimed the assault.

Qatar has condemned a suicide bombing that struck near the Turkish parliament building on Sunday morning and injured two police officers.

In a statement, Qatar’s foreign ministry renewed the Gulf state’s rejection of violence and terrorism “regardless of the motives and reasons.”

“The ministry emphasised the State of Qatar’s full solidarity and support for the Turkish government and people against terrorism, as well as its full support for all measures taken to maintain security and stability,” the statement said.

Two assailants carried out the attack at 9:30 am in Ankara’s local time zone near the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate of Security, injuring two security personnel, urkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Yerlikaya said the assailants arrived to the government building in a commercial vehicle before one suicide bomber detonated himself at the entrance.

The second assailant was killed in a shootout.

“Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised,” the Turkish official added.

Media on the ground in Turkiye also reported tightened security measures in the immediate aftermath of the assault, with police officers dispatched across the country.

Turkish authorities have not revealed whether the attackers were affiliated with a militant group or were acting alone and no group has yet claimed responsibility. Ankara’s prosecutor has also launched an investigation into the incident.

Hours after the attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke during the first session of the parliament’s term following a three-month recess. In his address, President Erdogan said terrorists attempting “to destroy peace and citizens’ security will never succeed.”

“Today’s terrorist act in Ankara, in which two criminals were neutralised thanks to timely intervention of police, is the last flutters of terrorism,” Erdogan said.

Ankara witnessed a slew of attacks between 2015 and 2016, most of which were claimed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or ISIL.