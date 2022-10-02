Qatar condemns Afghanistan bomb attack that killed dozens of children

At least 25 children were killed in a suicide bombing at an education centre in Kabul.

Qatar condemned and denounced the suicide bombing at an education centre in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 25 children and left many more injured.

In a statement, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs restated its firm stance against violence and terrorism, regardless of the causes and justifications.

On Friday, a bomber detonated himself in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of Kabul during a test-taking session for students preparing for university entrance examinations.

The minority Shia Hazara community, a historically persecuted group that has long been the subject of some of Afghanistan’s most savage attacks, is located in the western neighbourhood, a largely Sha Muslim enclave.

Police reported at least 20 dead. However, the UN mission in Afghanistan estimates there were at least 35 fatalities and 82 additional injuries.

To cover up their failure in protecting the civilians, Taliban have resorted to lying and hiding about the casualties after every attack. Local community leaders reports numbers double the figures Taliban shared with the media : https://t.co/HoDeYAeU79 — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 30, 2022

On Fridays, Afghan schools are normally closed. However, high school graduates, both males, and females were at private institutions taking their examinations for university admission. Sources who were on the scene told Al Jazeera that most victims were girls.

“Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards,” a police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AlJazeera, without specifying who was believed to be behind the attack.

“We were around 600 (students) in the classroom, but most of the casualties are among girls,” the male student told the AFP news agency from the hospital where he was being treated.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Qatari authorities offered the families of the deceased, as well as the Afghan government and people, its condolences and wished a rapid recovery for the injured.