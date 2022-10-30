Qatar compensates Jordanian security personnel following dispute with Amman company: report

All 6,000 retirees are expected to be back in Jordan by next Tuesday, as reported by Jordanian media.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced on Friday that Qatar will compensate Jordanian military retirees who had joined for a brief time to assist in the country’s security and protection services ahead of the FIFA World Cup with $1500 USD.

The retirees have already started heading back to the kingdom, local Roya News reported.

تجمع احتجاجي للمتقاعدين العسكرين الأردنيين في قطر بسبب تملص الشركة المتعاقدة معهم من واجباتها

مئات الاردنيين من المتقاعدين تعاقدوا مع شركة اردنية للعمل في قطر فترة المونديال،لكن بعد ارسالهم اغلقت مقرها في عمان ولم تدفع لهم شيء واختفت#الاردن_مش_بخير pic.twitter.com/1Pr9hqc5i2 — Maya rahhal (@Mayarahhal77) October 27, 2022

The decision was made, according to the spokesperson for the Jordanian Ministry, Sinan Al-Majali, during a meeting with Ambassador Zaid Mufleh Al-Lawzi at the Jordanian embassy in Doha with a number of retirees who were speaking on behalf of others.

Representatives of the Jordanian community in Qatar were also in attendance.

The payment is in addition to the sum they had received from the private company under the terms of the contract, as a contribution from the Qatari government, “to address the situation,” Majali said.

The Qatari government also said it will provide for return air tickets and pay $1,500 each retiree.

The private Jordanian firm had hired some 6,000 Jordanian retirees on an individual basis to work as security and protection personnel up until the end of the World Cup.

Majali stated that the ministry has been working with the right authorities through the Jordanian embassy in Qatar to look into possible contractual violations by the hired private security compan, and to guarantee that the proper legal action is taken.

The latest developments came after the retired army men staged a protest in Doha against the Jordanian company that contracted them, accusing it of deceiving them in their contracts.

A video clip that circulated online showed a number of retirees protesting and accusing the Amman-based company of fraud. They say they were promised a specific amount of money for their service before being deployed to Qatar, but then accused the Jordanian company of refusing to pay them the amount, a Roya News report detailed.

In a letter, the employees urged relevant authorities in Qatar to intervene in order to resolve the issue and guarantee their rights, specifically calling for the termination of their contract with the company in Jordan.