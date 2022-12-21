Qatar civil defence honours local, regional forces for role during World Cup

Security was a central element in the decade-long preparation for the World Cup, which saw Qatar partner with defence entities from the region and beyond.

Qatar’s Civil Defence honoured forces that helped maintain Doha’s safety and security during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Gulf state’s news agency (QNA) reported on Tuesday.

Officials at Qatar’s Ministry of Interior joined in recognising the numerous entities and personnel from Doha and the region who contributed in helping the country hold a safe tournament for millions of fans.

Director-General of the General Directorate of Civil Defence Brigadier General Hamad Othman Al Dehaimi awarded those who played a role in what has been widely hailed as “the best World Cup ever”.

Some of those honoured at the ceremony included Qatar’s internal security force, known as Lekhwiya and the Central Firefighting. Some of the regional entities awarded at the event included Kuwait’s Fire Force, QNA reported.

Al Dehaimi noted that the tournament’s success “represents a consolidation of the principle of cooperation, fraternity and share of expertise among all participating entities.”

Meanwhile, Kuwait Fire Force Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Mahmoud Selim described the World Cup in Qatar as “one of the most secure, safe and global model of tournaments.”

The World Cup in Doha has been widely praised for its safety and friendly atmosphere, where millions got to enjoy multiple games on a daily basis in addition to various activities across the country.

Security cooperation

Security was a central element in the decade-long preparation for the World Cup, which saw Qatar partner with defence entities from several countries in the region and beyond.

Such cooperation was seen between Qatar and the United States in the lead-up to the tournament.

The allied states had agreed to cooperate on technical arrangements after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) signed agreements with Qatar over World Cup security in July.

The DHS had agreed to help “identify air passengers linked to terrorism, trafficking, detecting watchlisted travelers, and monitoring potential security risks at Hamad International Airport,” as it explained in a joint statement.

Members of Qatar’s police forces met with the New York Police Department’s Transit Bureau team in January, to exchange expertise over safety and security practices during major events.

Separately, France agreed in December last year to send personnel and material to the Gulf state, including a BASSALT anti-drone system that detects and identifies incoming drones.

Other western allies that joined security operations included the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland and Italy.

Turkey also played a role in security after it agreed to deploy its troops to Qatar for six months under Operation World Cup Shield, which saw the participation of 13 countries.

Several regional countries that contributed to World Cup security included Jordan, Palestine, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.