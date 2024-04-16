Qatar Charity’s Ramadan campaign for Palestinians benefited 3.5 million people

Beyond Palestine, Qatar Charity’s Ramadan campaign benefited other countries globally with the help of donations from Doha’s population.

Qatar Charity’s Ramadan donation campaign for Palestine benefitted 3.5 million people and amounted to QAR 14.9 million (around $4.1mn), the charity announced on Monday.

In its statement on X, the charity said the donations it gathered throughout the holy month enabled it to provide Palestinians with 3.2 million food baskets, meals and ingredients including flour.

The crucial campaign came at an important time for Palestinians, especially Gaza’s population as they marked the holy month under Israel’s non-stop brutal aggression.

Qatar Charity had also launched the ‘Feed the Fasting’ project in Gaza, where it benefitted at least 300,000 people.

Beyond Palestine, Qatar Charity’s Ramadan campaign benefited other countries globally with the help of donations from Doha’s population.

A total of QAR 41.9 million went into Iftar meals in addition to QAR 153 million that supported development projects.

In Ramadan and Eid, giving to charity is highly encouraged among Muslims as a way to express gratitude to God and earn as many good deeds as possible.

Qatar Charity also ensured to extend the joy of Eid Al-Fitr to Gaza’s population by holding events that provided the displaced children with a distraction from their daily suffering and break their isolation.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza only persisted during Eid, leaving no room for the 2.2 population to celebrate it.

Instead, Palestinians in Gaza marked the holiday with Israeli airstrikes and alarming rates of hunger while being left with only rubble from 229 destroyed mosques to pray on.

On the eve of Eid, Israel killed at least 14 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in an airstrike that targeted a residential square in Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed at least 33,843 people and wounded 76,575 others.

Those who survived the killings more than six months on are enduring unbearable humanitarian conditions, including starvation and diseases caused by the war and Israel’s complete blockade on Gaza.

As of Friday, at least 28 children died due to malnutrition and dehydration, according to the United Nations’ flash update. At least 1.1 million people in Gaza are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity, with basic ingredients, including aid boxes, being sold at inflated prices.

Water and electricity are extremely scarce in Gaza, especially after Israel destroyed the Strip’s basic infrastructure.

Only one out of three water pipelines coming from Israel is operating at 72 percent of its capacity. The lack of sanitation and basic resources led to the spread of diseases among the displaced population.

Meanwhile, aid has been stacking up for months in neighbouring Egypt awaiting Israel’s approval to enter Gaza. Some of the aid already expired by the time it reached the people in the besieged enclave.

Less than 200 trucks have been entering Gaza and do not contain fuel due to Israel’s restrictions on the type of aid that enters. The total number of trucks is significantly less than the pre-war daily average of 500.

Israeli settlers have also been holding regular protests to prevent the entry of aid trucks into Gaza through the Karem Abu Salem crossing.