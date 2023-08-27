Qatar Charity’s new health centre to serve thousands in Somalia

Qatar has rolled out a range of humanitarian initiatives in Somalia where millions are in need of essential food and healthcare services.

Qatar Charity has announced the inauguration of a health centre that is set to cater to some 20,000 people in Somalia, Qatar News Agency confirmed.

The fully equipped health centre includes designated spaces for health awareness, education, maternal, child, and reproductive services.

“We feel a great sense of pride in collaborating with Qatar Charity on this project, which reflects a shared humanitarian commitment to improving the health situation and providing healthcare to the community,” said Dr. Mohamed Abdirahman Jama, the hospital’s director general.

The 350-square-metre centre also encompasses several departments, including a maternity ward, doctor’s clinics, an emergency department, a vaccination room, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and administrative offices.

Without humanitarian assistance, more than 500,000 children under the age of five in Somalia are at risk of dying or facing severe malnourishment this year.

Last year, the UN said that more than 755,000 people have been internally displaced in Somalia because of the country’s severe drought, raising the total to one million since January 2021.

In March, an estimate from the Somali government and the UN said that after multiple unsuccessful rainy seasons, some 43,000 people may have died in Somalia last year alone.

In April last year, Qatar announced plans to invest $1.5 million as part of an emergency response and “resilience-building” in Somalia.

On 25 May, the Qatar Fund for Development, the United States Agency for International Development, and the British Embassy in Mogadishu launched a $10.5 million drought assistance aid to Somalia.

In addition to boosting recovery efforts, it will allow the Building Resilient Communities in Somalia (BRCiS) consortium to continue providing life-saving services.

For the first time, under the umbrella of the BRCiS consortium, the three-way collaboration will include investments from Qatar, the UK, and the US.

Continued aid and support

The inauguration of the hospital also comes as Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) completed its “Food Parcels for IDP Camps” project in collaboration with its Kuwaiti partners, in which some 14,588 received donations worth QAR 713,441.

QRCS donated 884 parcels worth of food and staples like flour, rice, sugar, cooking oil, powdered milk, and dates.

“We reiterate our commitment to working closely with all donors, who make humanitarian work possible to alleviate the suffering and preserve the dignity of the underserved Somali people,” said Ahmed Hamid head of QRCS.

“We will collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure respect for humanitarian principles and secure all the resources needed for the success of our interventions throughout the country.”

Deepening ties

Last week, Somali Prime Minster Hamza Abdi Barre hosted a Qatari envoy Ambassador Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaking to Doha News last month, Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama noted that Qatar’s leadership in conflict resolution and peace-building could significantly assist Somalia’s pursuit of peace and stability.

“Qatar can play a very significant role in our pursuit of peace and stability, economic growth, and political agreements and settlements,” he told Doha News during his visit to Qatar.