Qatar Charity opens orphanage hostel for 50 children in Pakistan

In Pakistan, there are 4.2 million orphans, according to UNICEF. These abandoned kids frequently become victims of street crime, child labour, prostitution, and child trafficking.

Qatar Charity (QC) has inaugurated an orphan hostel in Tando Muhammad Khan, a distant and rural location, to give orphans in the Sindh province of Pakistan a safe and secure place to live and learn.

The orphan dormitory was built as part of ‘Rofaqa,’ a QC initiative designed to focus on the care of orphan and impoverished children, with the goal of ensuring a brighter future for them.

The dormitory was built with the intention of helping 50 kids in collaboration with Pakistan Bait Ul Mal, a government organisation that provides social assistance,

The 350 square metre, two-story hostel features seven beds, a drawing room, a sizable dining room, a sizable kitchen, and a garden. Qatar Charity also provided the hostel with furniture, dishes, bedding, and water services.

“I highly appreciate the efforts of Qatar Charity for our orphans. This hostel is their shelter, in which they have a quality and comfortable environment,” said Syed Ehsan Ali Shah, the Assistant Director of Pakistan Bait Ul Mal.

Past Qatar Charity efforts in Pakistan

In January, QC, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), provided cash assistance to thousands of homes affected by the floods of 2022 in the Dera Ghazi Khan region of Pakistan’s Punjab province while also offering employment possibilities to other families in the same district.

The aid was intended to help the families amid financial hardship and improve their food security.

4,219 households got financial aid through the scheme for a period of three months.

In a press release at the time, Qatar Charity emphasised that when distributing charity, special attention was paid to the elderly, disadvantaged families, homes led by women, and other underprivileged individuals.

Also, QC offered employment opportunities to 5,606 households in the same district, who worked on drainage systems, livestock management, farming, and gardening in addition to repairing roads, houses, and unpaved walks.