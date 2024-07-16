Qatar Charity launches “Sudan Appeal” campaign

The campaign aims to provide food baskets containing essential food items to 550,000 people.

Qatar Charity (QC) initiated a “Sudan Appeal” campaign on Monday aimed at aiding Sudanese civilians displaced by the brutal war that is now considered the world’s most severe displacement crisis.

QC announced plans to provide food baskets, clean drinking water, sanitation facilities, healthcare services, and shelter tents to benefit more than one million people.

The campaign seeks to provide 550,000 people with food baskets and is looking to save the lives of 400,000 children by providing safe drinking water.

To prevent disease outbreaks, mobile sanitation units will be provided for 200,000 people in affected areas, ensuring easy access for displaced persons and aiming to support those with special needs and elderly individuals.

The Gulf country’s campaign also aims to provide shelter tents for 250,000 displaced people.

For over a year, Sudan has been ravaged by war, plunging its people into famine, disease, and relentless violence.

Half of the population – around 26 million people – are in urgent need of humanitarian aid, making Sudan the epicenter of the world’s largest displacement crisis. More than 2.9 million children are acutely malnourished, according to Save the Children.