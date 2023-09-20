Qatar Charity launches Libya appeal in wake of catastrophic flooding

The humanitarian initiative extends urgent support to flood-stricken Libya, focusing on shelter, food, water, and essential supplies.

Qatar Charity (QC) has initiated the ‘Libya Appeal’ campaign to offer crucial assistance to Libyans grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods.

The campaign targets especially the eastern regions, including the severely hit city of Derna.

The campaign seeks to provide a comprehensive range of aid to those adversely affected. Among the offerings are tents to accommodate internally displaced persons, medical supplies for the injured, and food parcels.

Additionally, affected families will receive essential items such as blankets and other crucial supplies.

“Qatar Charity is preparing to deliver the necessary support to the people of the disaster-stricken areas in Libya, where the humanitarian situation is very challenging, and the scale of destruction is immense,” said Khalid Abdulla Alyafei, the director of the Emergency and Relief Department at Qatar Charity.

“We call upon the benefactors of Qatar to support their brothers and sisters in Libya who are going through problematic times, as they have lost their homes and families,” Alyafei said.

“We aim, through the ‘Libya Appeal’ campaign, to contribute to meeting the basic needs of the affected families and offering the necessary support to help them overcome this ordeal,” Alyafei added.

The Libyan News Agency highlighted the scale of the catastrophe by disclosing that out of 1,500 damaged buildings in Derna, 891 were obliterated by the storm that struck a week prior.

The destructive Storm Daniel initially battered the Mediterranean in early September.

The storm unleashed a deluge over Turkey, Bulgaria, and Greece, where the Thessaly province witnessed an extraordinary 18 months’ worth of rainfall in just one day.

In Greece, 15 lives were claimed, and considerable damage was done to buildings and agriculture.

However, when Storm Daniel made landfall in Libya on September 10, its impact surpassed prior destruction.

An overwhelming 400mm of rain fell within 24 hours in areas that generally experience an annual precipitation of 540mm.

The torrential downpour caused two dams to rupture, resulting in the deaths of over 11,000 individuals, leaving many missing, and devastating entire neighbourhoods and civil infrastructure.